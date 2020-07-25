First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Little change is expected on Sunday, but as we go through next week our pattern will be shifting a bit and our weather looks to become more active and gradually less steamy. In terms of tonight and tomorrow….we should see this afternoon’s isolated showers and storms fizzle after sunset, leading to another quiet and humid night. Sunday looks much like today, with sunshine in the morning becoming partly cloudy with some isolated showers and storms popping up in the afternoon. Highs on Sunday may sneak up another degree or so….leading to actual highs in the low to mid 90s but peak heat index numbers of about 100 to 105 or so, except locally higher in the Bootheel.