First Alert: Hot and humid weekend

(KFVS) - The weather will be pretty typical this weekend.
Conditions will be hot and humid with a few thunderstorms during the afternoons.
Afternoon air temps in the low 90s will combine with dew points above 70 to push heat index values to about 100 to 108 during the mid-afternoons.
Pulse-type thunderstorms could be briefly strong with gusty winds and heavy downpours, but we are not outlooked by SPC for severe.
Next week continues to look complicated and messy as a more active and slightly cooler northwest flow pattern develops.
At least a couple of weather systems and fronts will bring occasional thunderstorm chances starting Monday afternoon and evening.
Temps and dew points will trend down a few degrees….with highs staying below 90 and lows just below 70 for much of the week.
It still looks like next weekend (the first weekend of August!) may actually be relatively pleasant.
