Egyptian Health Department reports 8 more COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | July 25, 2020 at 1:28 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 1:28 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on Saturday, July 25, 2020 of eight Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

  • a female, in her 20s
  • a female, in her 20s
  • a male, in his 70s
  • a female, in her 80s

Gallatin County

  • a female, in her 80s

White County

  • a female, in her 20s
  • a female, in her 30s
  • a female, in her 60s

All the individuals are in isolation.

To date, Saline County has had a total of 77 lab confirmed positives.

White County has had a total of 44 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 35 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.