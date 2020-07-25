Egyptian Health Department reports 8 more COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on Saturday, July 25, 2020 of eight Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
- a female, in her 20s
- a female, in her 20s
- a male, in his 70s
- a female, in her 80s
Gallatin County
- a female, in her 80s
White County
- a female, in her 20s
- a female, in her 30s
- a female, in her 60s
All the individuals are in isolation.
To date, Saline County has had a total of 77 lab confirmed positives.
White County has had a total of 44 lab-confirmed positives and Gallatin County has a total of 35 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.