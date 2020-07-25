Bi-County Health reports 12 more COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported twelve new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
The individuals are being isolated.
The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:
Franklin County
- Females: One in their 20s
Williamson County
- Males: Two in their 20′s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s and one in their 60s.
- Females: Two teenagers, one in their 20s and one in their 60s.
To date, there have been a total of 256 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 94 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of these positive cases, 150 have recovered in Williamson County and 45 have recovered in Franklin County.
