Bi-County Health reports 12 more COVID-19 cases
By Jessica Ladd | July 25, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT - Updated July 25 at 2:18 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported twelve new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

The individuals are being isolated.

The newly confirmed cases by county, gender, and age are as follows:

Franklin County

  • Females: One in their 20s

Williamson County

  • Males: Two in their 20′s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s and one in their 60s.
  • Females: Two teenagers, one in their 20s and one in their 60s.

To date, there have been a total of 256 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 94 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County of COVID-19, including four deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of these positive cases, 150 have recovered in Williamson County and 45 have recovered in Franklin County.

