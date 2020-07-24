What you need to know July 24

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, July 24.
Patchy to dense fog will be a travel concern this morning, especially in our northern counties that received rain yesterday.
More scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon.
Storms will likely produce fierce lightning and heavy downpours.
High temperatures today will be in the low 90s with feel-like temps ranging in the upper 90s to low 100s.
The weekend will be slightly warmer with small chances for afternoon showers and storms.
Next week there will be a brief break from the 90s and humidity.
- Crews will be back out on the Ohio River near Smithland today to search for a 46-year-old missing boater from Herrin.
- Tropical Storm Hanna formed late Thursday in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to make landfall along the southern coast of Texas on Saturday.
- Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever.
- China ordered the United States on Friday to close its consulate in the western city of Chengdu, ratcheting up a diplomatic conflict at a time when relations have sunk to their lowest level in decades.
- President Trump has scrapped plans for a four-night Republican National Convention celebration in Florida due to the pandemic.
- The Senate’s version of the next Coronavirus Relief package will hit the senate floor Monday.
- A federal judge has blocked U.S. agents from arresting or using physical force against journalists and legal observers at the ongoing Portland, Oregon, protests.
- Despite heroic efforts, firefighters could not stop flames from consuming a building that had stood in downtown Walnut Ridge for more than 125 years.
- A coalition of higher education in Illinois is calling on universities and colleges to rethink the way they are going about their fall semester plans.
- A group of citizens thanked Cape Girardeau police for the work they do with gift bags.
- The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change, warning there could be major impacts on some businesses.
- A convent outside Detroit has faced devastating losses from the coronavirus. Thirteen sisters died from the disease, and 17 are still suffering its effects.
- A New York man, called ‘Miracle Larry', who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.
