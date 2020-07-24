What you need to know July 24

More scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon. (Source: CNews/Bryan Kelley)
By Marsha Heller | July 24, 2020 at 4:01 AM CDT - Updated July 24 at 4:01 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, July 24.

Patchy to dense fog will be a travel concern this morning, especially in our northern counties that received rain yesterday.

More scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon.

Storms will likely produce fierce lightning and heavy downpours.

High temperatures today will be in the low 90s with feel-like temps ranging in the upper 90s to low 100s.

The weekend will be slightly warmer with small chances for afternoon showers and storms.

Next week there will be a brief break from the 90s and humidity.

  • The U.S. Mint is asking for the public to make purchases using exact change, warning there could be major impacts on some businesses.
  • A convent outside Detroit has faced devastating losses from the coronavirus. Thirteen sisters died from the disease, and 17 are still suffering its effects.
  • A New York man, called ‘Miracle Larry', who was hospitalized for about four months with COVID-19 is back home.

