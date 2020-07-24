St. Francois County Health Center releases COVID-19 statement

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The St. Francis County Health Center has released a statement regarding COVID-19.
In the statement, the heath center said that COVID-19 cases have increased by 100 since July 1.
They have had 13 cases that have required hospitalization during their illness; with three that are currently hospitalized.
Currently there are 49 known active cases and more than 250 close contacts to positive cases that the Health Center has asked to self-quarantine.
“The next 2-4 weeks in St. Francois County have the potential to be a turning point for our community. Citizens need to take personal responsibility to do the following; monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, wear masks when within 6 feet of others, and stay home if you are sick or are awaiting test results. We are working hard to hire additional personnel, increase access to testing, develop a community status indicator system, and provide other resources,” stated the center.
The St. Francis County Health Center is strongly discouraging large social gatherings of any kind.
