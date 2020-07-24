St. Francois County Health Center releases COVID-19 statement

“The next 2-4 weeks in St. Francois County have the potential to be a turning point for our community. Citizens need to take personal responsibility to do the following; monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, wear masks when within 6 feet of others, and stay home if you are sick or are awaiting test results. We are working hard to hire additional personnel, increase access to testing, develop a community status indicator system, and provide other resources,” stated the center.