Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in its region on Friday, July 24.
They also reported five new recoveries, bringing it to a total of 275 recovered individuals.
Everyone with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated. The newly confirmed cases include:
- Alexander County - one female in her 60s
- Pope County - one female in her 60s
- Union County - one female in her 20s, one male in his 20s, one male in his 40s, one female in her 60s, one male in his 80s
That makes a total of 451 cases of COVID-19.
Southern Seven confirmed a total of 7,883 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in the region, as of Friday.
