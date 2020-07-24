Southern Seven Health Dept. reports 7 new cases of COVID-19

By Amber Ruch | July 24, 2020 at 3:51 PM CDT - Updated July 24 at 4:41 PM

SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department reported seven new cases of COVID-19 in its region on Friday, July 24.

They also reported five new recoveries, bringing it to a total of 275 recovered individuals.

Everyone with active cases of COVID-19 are being isolated. The newly confirmed cases include:

  • Alexander County - one female in her 60s
  • Pope County - one female in her 60s
  • Union County - one female in her 20s, one male in his 20s, one male in his 40s, one female in her 60s, one male in his 80s

That makes a total of 451 cases of COVID-19.

Southern Seven confirmed a total of 7,883 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in the region, as of Friday.

