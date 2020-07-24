Southeast Mo. State’s move-in process changing for upcoming semester

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As Southeast Missouri State University students prepare to move back on campus soon, they can expect a new process for move in day.
“A typical move in for a new student only takes place one day. We’d welcome anywhere from a thousand to 1,200 students in that day,” said Residential Life Director Kendra Skinner.
She said because of COVID-19, the move-in process will take some time.
“We’ve created a seven-day move in process where students will actually reserve a day and time to move in and this process will be a drive-thru,” she said.
Students will have an option for early drop off.
“They’ll reserve a 30-minute time slot where they can come into campus and just drop off items off into their rooms and they won’t be unpacking or setting up their room,” she said.
Skinner said once students are all moved in, they have rules to keep them safe.
“We are limiting guests in the halls,” she explained. “Students will be allowed to hold one guest in their room.”
And she said they’ve also created a space just for people who may have to quarantine.
“We’ve set up some spaces in Dearmont Hall, that’s one of our buildings that’s offline right now, that we’ll be able to move those students into that facility,” she said.
One student said he has a plan to protect himself and his roommate this semester.
“Make sure no extra company, and stay six feet apart,” he said.
And another student said even with new rules, he can’t wait for school to start.
“I’m very excited,” he said. “It’s definitely going to be different with everybody getting back and I’m ready.”
