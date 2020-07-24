Paducah man accused of assaulting woman with knife arrested in Tenn.

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man accused of assaulting a woman with a knife was arrested in Tennessee.
Scotty L. Doss, 56, was charged with second-degree assault.
He was arrested in Almo, Tenn. by the Crockett County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, July 24. He was taken to the Crockett County Jail and is awaiting extradition to Kentucky.
According to the Paducah Police Department, officers were called to the 400 block of S. 19th Street just before 10 p.m. for a report of a woman bleeding from her arm and screaming for help.
When officers arrived on scene, they found the victim on the sidewalk with an apparent stab wound on her arm. Officers say she reported she had gotten into an argument with her boyfriend, Scott Doss, and she said he cut her with a large knife.
Officers said the woman also had injuries consistent with having been bitten and hit in the face.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.