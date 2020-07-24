Mo. to consolidate some precincts to larger venues for Aug. 4 election

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri election officials announced a few changes for polling changes for the up coming August 4 Primary Election to help protect the voters and the election judges due to the pandemic.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State Office, of the state’s 116 local election jurisdictions, 21 are increasing the number of polling places for the primary election.
Some polling places will be consolidated into larger venues.
The changes are to allow for more voters while allowing for safe social distancing.
Ahead of the June municipal election, Sec. of State Jay Ashcroft delivered thousands of face masks and face shields, hundreds of gallons of hand sanitizer and other items to protect voters and judges.
Heartland county clerks are already making plans for the Aug. 4 election. Click here to see what they are doing in Perry County.
