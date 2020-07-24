Ill. to distribute 60K cloth face masks to state agencies, boards, commissions

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Returning state workers in Illinois will be receiving two new cloth face masks.
The State of Illinois will distribute more than 60,000 cloth masks to employees at state agencies, boards and commissions.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), Central Management Services (CMS), and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency are spearheading the effort.
Under Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois Plan, all state employees are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing at their worksites.
According to the state, the masks were obtained from a private party through the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.