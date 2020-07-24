Health officials identify more than 2,000 coronavirus cases, 13 additional deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials are reporting more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases and 13 more deaths in Tennessee.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health, there are 89,078 total cases and 938 total deaths as of Friday.
Of the total cases, 88,172 have been confirmed and 906 are probable. Of the total deaths, 904 have been confirmed and 34 are probable.
So far, 52,983 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus and more than 1. 3 million tests have been administered statewide.
The Shelby County Health Department reported 347 new cases of coronavirus across the county with an additional three deaths.
The health departments says Shelby County has seen a total of 18,058 cases and nearly 260 deaths since the pandemic hit the Mid-South in March.
As of Friday, there are currently 4,980 active COVID-19 cases and more than 8,000 people are in quarantine across the county.
SCHD has been tracking healthcare resources in Mid-South. ICU utilization currently at 86%.
And as hospital capacity continues to be threatened, over the past few weeks, the county’s positivity rate has also continued to skyrocket. Shelby County and the City of Memphis have both issued masks ordinances to help decrease communal transmission.
In a joint task force news conference Thursday, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says mask compliance is showing improvement in the area.
The health department is also investigating clusters of COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities in Shelby County. According to SCHD, there are at least 21 facilities with ongoing investigations -- 19 facilities have clusters that have been resolved.
SCHD considers clusters resolved after a facility has gone 28 consecutive days without confirming a new cases. There has been a total of 76 deaths among residents and employees at the facilities.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 36,259 total cases and 386 deaths
- Crittenden -- 1,044 cases; 15 deaths; 881 recoveries
- Cross -- 131 cases; 1 death; 101 recoveries
- Lee -- 868 cases; 6 deaths; 820 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 511 cases; 7 deaths; 360 recoveries
- Phillips -- 226 cases; 6 deaths; 170 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 111 cases; 3 deaths; 81 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 981 cases; 3 deaths; 915 recoveries
Mississippi -- 49,663 total cases and 1,463 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 241 cases; 2 deaths
- Benton -- 88 cases
- Coahoma -- 492 cases; 7 deaths
- DeSoto -- 2,746 cases; 21 deaths
- Lafayette -- 669 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 429 cases; 5 deaths
- Panola -- 662 cases; 8 deaths
- Quitman -- 149 cases; 1 death
- Tate -- 542 cases; 19 deaths
- Tippah -- 223 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 175 cases; 4 deaths
Tennessee -- 89,078 total cases and 938 deaths
- Crockett -- 138 cases; 3 deaths; 49 recoveries
- Dyer -- 416 cases; 5 deaths; 184 recoveries
- Fayette -- 512 cases; 8 deaths; 298 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 638 cases; 10 deaths; 367 recoveries
- Haywood -- 229 cases; 4 deaths; 95 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 302 cases; 6 deaths; 148 recoveries
- McNairy -- 206 cases; 2 deaths; 82 recoveries
- Tipton -- 899 cases; 8 deaths; 604 recoveries
