Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 24.
Currently, 25,147 Kentuckians have tested positive for COVID-19, including 684 deaths and 7,046.
According to the Kentucky Department of Public Health (KDPH), 565,490 individuals have been tested for the virus so far.
Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander announced on Thursday that all staff at long-term care facilities will tested for COVID-19 at least every 14 days.
Staff who test positive will be tested again for confirmation, and symptomatic residents will also be tested.
From August through the end of 2020, a total of 65,000 tests will be conducted at long-term care facilities.
The testing will be conducted by clinical labs that Kentucky will pay directly.
