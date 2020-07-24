Get ready for a hot and humid weekend

The heat and humidity stick around for the last weekend of July. Tonight will be calm and warm, with lows only dropping into the lower to mid 70s for most areas. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will top out in the lower 90s. Both days we will see some areas hit heat index values in the triple digits. Also, we will track isolated showers and thunderstorms both days. Best chances for rain will be in the afternoon and early evening hours. A better chance for more widespread showers and thunderstorms will move in early during the workweek.