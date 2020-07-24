Foggy Friday Morning

Patchy to dense fog will be present this morning especially in our northern counties that saw rain yesterday. Temperatures are in the upper 60 to 70s with no precipitation this morning. Partly cloudy skies today with clouds increasing and scattered showers and storms where a boundary will be this afternoon. Expect frequent lightning and heavy rain with any activity that develops. High temps in the low 90s with it feeling like the upper 90s to low 100s.