First Alert Friday Forecast

A pretty quiet and typical mid-summer pattern as we approach the final weekend of the month. Enough moisture and instability around for a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms…but the trend is for only isolated storms for the next 2 or 3 days. This may allow afternoon temps to creep back up a few degrees, but highs should remain in the low 90s overall with peak heat indices near 100 today and a touch above this weekend. As always, any storms that do develop could be briefly very strong…and due to very weak wind aloft could drop some locally heavy downpours.