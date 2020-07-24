First Alert Friday Forecast

A pretty quiet and typical mid-summer pattern as we approach the final weekend of the month. Enough moisture and instability around for a few isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms…but the trend is for only isolated storms for the next 2 or 3 days. This may allow afternoon temps to creep back up a few degrees, but highs should remain in the low 90s overall with peak heat indices near 100 today and a touch above this weekend. As always, any storms that do develop could be briefly very strong…and due to very weak wind aloft could drop some locally heavy downpours.
The story for next week still looks to be a very gradual cooling trend as we start to see a northwest flow aloft. The devil is in the details, however, as models have agreed to disagree on how quickly this plays out…and to what extent. At least a couple of cold fronts are likely to move through with thunderstorms next week; the first looks to be late Monday.
