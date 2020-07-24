First Alert Friday Afternoon Forecast

A pretty typical mid-summer pattern as we approach the weekend. Thunderstorm activity has been trending downward the last couple of days, and only isolated pulse-type storms are expected this weekend. This will allow for temperatures and ‘heat index’ numbers to trend up a degree or two. No heat advisories for now, but it looks like we’ll have afternoon H.I. numbers about 100 to 105 this weekend, maybe as high as 110 in the Bootheel.
Still looking at a gradual and subtle pattern shift next week that should allow for a slight cooling and de-humidifying. Unfortunately, the details are messy and the models don’t agree. Latest indications are showing a better chance of storms again Monday afternoon into Tuesday…..then slightly drier and less humid conditions Wed and Thurs….followed by another cold front about Friday. However, these details will doubtless need to be tweaked with time. But the bottom line does look to be some slightly less steamy weather and lower dewpoints developing with time.
