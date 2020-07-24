First Alert Friday Afternoon Forecast

Still looking at a gradual and subtle pattern shift next week that should allow for a slight cooling and de-humidifying. Unfortunately, the details are messy and the models don’t agree. Latest indications are showing a better chance of storms again Monday afternoon into Tuesday…..then slightly drier and less humid conditions Wed and Thurs….followed by another cold front about Friday. However, these details will doubtless need to be tweaked with time. But the bottom line does look to be some slightly less steamy weather and lower dewpoints developing with time.