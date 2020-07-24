First Alert: Foggy morning, hot afternoon with more pop-up storms

(KFVS) - Patchy to dense fog will be a travel concern this morning, especially in our northern counties that received rain yesterday.
More scattered showers and storms are expected this afternoon.
Storms will likely produce fierce lightning and heavy downpours.
High temperatures today will be in the low 90s with feel-like temps ranging in the upper 90s to low 100s.
The weekend will be slightly warmer with small chances for afternoon showers and storms.
Next week there will be a brief break from the 90s and humidity.
