Extracurricular activities look different at Saxony Lutheran High School during pandemic

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The majority of students at Saxony Lutheran High School are involved in extracurricular activities.
Principal Mark Ruark said these activities will still go on, but students should expect some changes.
“The biggest thing is masks are going to be involved and social distancing,” Ruark said.
Classes and clubs will be held in-person.
“I think it’s very important for us to be able to have our extracurricular, our clubs, our sports, our music programs, all of those things are a vital part of a high school education and we want to make sure our kids can continue to do that,” Ruark said.
Music classes will utilize bigger spaces outside the classroom, especially for the chamber choir that has a large number of students.
“In my chamber choir I have 30, so that’s the one I’m worried about,” Misty Rivers said.
Rivers said she’ll be using this gym space to allow for more social distancing for her choir students.
“Their safety is what matters most so I’ve been thinking about that since March,” Rivers said.
She's trying to keep them motivated even though she doesn't know if concerts and competitions will happen this year.
The principal said the school is prepared to transition to online learning and online activities if it comes to that.
