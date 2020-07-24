Cardinals take on Pirates for Opening Day at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cardinals will play the Pittsburgh Pirates for their season opener on Friday, July 24.
It’s the first in a three-game set this weekend and starts at 7:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.
Adam King will be reporting live from the ballpark. See highlights tonight on Heartland News.
The Cardinals’ active roster includes three first-time Cardinals, Austin Dean; Kwang Hyun Kim; and Kodi Whitley, and 17 players that were developed within the Cardinals organization.
Kodi Whitley was selected from Alternate Training Site roster. Austin Dean, Junior Fernandez, Andrew Knizner and Edmundo Sosa were recalled from Alternate Training Site roster.
The following is the Cardinals Opening Day active roster and injured list:
- Junior Fernandez - RHP
- Jack Flaherty - RHP
- John Gant - RHP
- Austin Gomber - LHP
- Ryan Helsley - RHP
- Dakota Hudson - RHP
- Kwang Hyun Kim - LHP
- Carlos Martínez - RHP
- Miles Mikolas - RHP
- Andrew Miller - LHP
- Daniel Ponce de Leon - RHP
- Adam Wainwright - RHP
- Tyler Webb - LHP
- Kodi Whitley - RHP
- Andrew Knizner
- Yadier Molina
- Matt Wieters
- Matt Carpenter
- Paul DeJong
- Tommy Edman
- Paul Goldschmidt
- Rangel Ravelo
- Edmundo Sosa
- Kolten Wong
- Harrison Bader
- Austin Dean
- Dexter Fowler
- Tyler O’Neill
- Lane Thomas
- John Brebbia - RHP (45-day, right elbow)
- Giovanny Gallegos - RHP
- Jordan Hicks - RHP (45-day, right elbow)
- Brad Miller - INF (10-day, right ankle - bursitis)
For the Pirates, Joe Musgrove will make his first Opening Day start.
The projected Pirates lineup includes:
- Kevin Newman - SS
- Bryan Reynolds - LF
- Adam Frazier - 2B
- Josh Bell - 1B
- Colin Moran - 3B
- José Osuna - DH
- Guillermo Heredia - RF
- Jacob Stallings - C
- Jarrod Dyson - CF
It won’t be the usual celebration in St. Louis, there won’t be Clydesdales or Red Jackets that are normally seen around Busch Stadium. However, the Cardinals will bring the home opener to fans virtually on TV and over social media.
Ballpark Village, across the street from Busch Stadium, will be open in limited capacity and with safety measures in place. Clark Street will be blocked off from traffic so that Cardinals Nation can have outdoor seating for fans.
The 2020 regular season was shortened to 60 games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
