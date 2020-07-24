Carbondale School Dist. 95 announces plans for the upcoming school year

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Schools in the Carbondale District 95 are going to look a bit empty to start off the school year.
After a board meeting on Thursday night, the final decision was made. The district announced they were going with remote learning.
Superintendent Daniel Booth said he did not want to bring 1,600 kids and 250 faculty members back into their buildings with COVID-19 cases rising in Carbondale and Jackson County.
Jennifer Bunton, an 8th grade special education teacher, said she agreed with this decision, but she just wanted to see her students.
“I feel that our school board is looking out for both students and staff by making this call. And I’m really grateful I do work for a district that puts the safety; the safety of their students and staff as a priority,” said Bunton.
All students will receive a Chromebook from the district and assistance with WiFi if they need it.
District 95′s first day of classes will be August 19.
