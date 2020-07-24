Cape Girardeau police gathered to pay final respects to K-9 Dallas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Members of the Cape Girardeau Police Department gathered on Friday morning to pay their final respects to K-9 Dallas.
Patrolman Eric Steiner escorted Dallas into a veterinarian office using a specialized canine carrier because the K-9 was unable to walk on his own. Coworkers, family and friends were there also.
K-9 Dallas was diagnosed with an acute, non-compressive nucleus pulposus extrusion, which caused spinal failure and left the K-9 in a constant state of discomfort and pain. He could not walk and he quit eating.
According to the police department, K-9 Dallas recently returned from a specialist in Columbia, Mo. for a final attempt to give him a chance at a comfortable life following his recent paralysis.
They said all the veterinarian professionals told them euthanization was the only humane solution.
Dallas was born on Christmas Eve in 2014 and he joined the Cape Girardeau Police Department on patron on June 2, 2017 after attending a training program at Riverview Canine in Cape Girardeau.
The department said Dallas was as comfortable putting on demonstrations for local charities as he was searching wooded areas for armed suspects. He conducted nearly 200 vehicle searches and tracked 20 suspects who fled from various crime scenes.
“Dallas was a much-loved and appreciated member of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and his presence will be missed by all who knew him,” the police department said in a release.
All donations will be used to support the continuing training and medical care for its K-9 unit.
