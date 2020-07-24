Cape Girardeau police gathered to pay final respects to K-9 Dallas

Friends and colleagues from around the area gathered in support for Patrolman Steiner and to say their goodbyes to K9 Dallas before he was put to rest. Dallas was recently diagnosed with acute non-compressive nucleus pulposus extrusion which caused spinal failure and left Dallas in a constant state of discomfort and pain. Dallas will be greatly missed by everyone who had the honor to work with and/or the privilege to meet him. Thank you for your service.