California man arrested after fleeing police in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A deputy with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department saw a silver Toyota Highlander driving west bound, on Interstate 24, in the fast lane, which is closed for construction work.
The SUV then began hitting several construction barrels.
The deputy activated his lights in an attempt to stop the SUV.
The SUV continued on Interstate 24 into Illinois.
The SUV was eventually stopped in Illinois on Interstate 24 at exit 27.
The driver of the SUV was identified as Robert Louis Wright JR of Rancho Cordova, California.
He was charged with speeding 26 MPH or greater, reckless driving fleeing or evading police-1st degree (motor vehicle), resisting arrest, and two counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree (police officer).
Deputies were assisted by the Massac County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.