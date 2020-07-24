Bi-County Health Dept. reports 25 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, July 24.
The new cases include:
Franklin County
- Females - one teenager, one in their 20s and two in their 50s
- Males - one teenager, one in their 30s and one in their 60s
Williamson County
- Females - one child, two teenagers, three in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s and one in their 60s
- Males - one in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, three in their 50s and one in their 70s
The health department said they are being isolated.
They said the individuals are believed to have acquired the disease through either local contact with known cases, healthcare exposure or through transmission in the community.
As of Friday, there have been a total of 243 lab-confirmed positive cases in Williamson County, including four deaths and 150 recoveries. In Franklin County, there is a total of 93 lab-confirmed positives with 45 recoveries.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.