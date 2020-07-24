Ashley McBryde withdraws from Sikeston Rodeo lineup

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Ashley McBryde will no longer perform at the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo.
McBryde was originally scheduled to take center stage on Thursday, Aug. 6.
However, the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Board of Directors announced McBryde is withdrawing from the lineup due to unforeseen circumstances.
“We were sad to hear that Ashley McBryde will not appear at our event, but rest assured we are working tirelessly to find a new act to take the stage following rodeo events on Thursday,” said Rodeo Chairman, Travis Deere.
Tickets already purchased for events on Thursday night are still valid for the Rodeo contest.
The Jaycees are expected to announce a new musical act soon.
Tickets are going fast for this year’s Rodeo, according to the board of directors.
Friday night’s event is already sold out.
CLICK HERE for a full guide to events at the rodeo.
Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the box office at the rodeo grounds, over the phone by calling 800-455-BULL or online at SikestonRodeo.com.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.