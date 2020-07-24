2 arrested for stealing items from unlocked vehicles

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation into items being stolen from unlocked vehicles in McCracken County leads to the arrest of two Lone Oak men.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints on July 21 and 23 from residents on the 3500 block of Clinton Rd. and the Wildcat Trace area about electronics, sunglasses, loose change and cash being stolen from unlocked vehicles.
Detectives said one of the stolen electronics pawned at a local shop led them to Michael Pettigrew, 26, and a surveillance video of two suspects breaking into some of the targeted vehicles led them to Deartavious Greer, 20.
Pettigrew and Greer were both arrested and charged with two counts burglary second degree, two counts theft by unlawful taking over $500 but less than $10,000 and theft by deception.
Greer was also arrested on an unrelated failure to appear in court warrant on a receiving stolen property charge.
Detectives said they were able to recover some stolen property, including $212 in currency seized from Pettigrew and Greer. This currency was from exchanging stolen change for cash at a local Coin Star machine.
