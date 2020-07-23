What you need to know July 23

What you need to know July 23
Isolated showers or sprinkles are possible throughout the Heartland this morning. (Source: CNews/Shelia Babb)
By Marsha Heller | July 23, 2020 at 3:57 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 3:57 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, July 23.

First Alert Weather

Isolated showers or sprinkles are possible throughout the Heartland this morning.

By this afternoon, a slow moving cold front will bring scattered showers and storms into the region.

High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with feel like temperatures in the upper 90s.

There is a chance for more storms during the peak heat hours of the afternoon this weekend.

Sunday is looking drier and warmer.

More rain and storms are in the forecast next week.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

  • Hostess is recalling several batches of its Raspberry Zingers amid concerns that the sweet treats may grow mold before the best-by date.
  • A bizarre scene was caught on camera as a man smeared blood on several storefronts along a road in Florida.
  • The folks who make Cheez-Its are out with a new pairing just in time for National Wine and Cheese Day.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.