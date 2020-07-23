What you need to know July 23

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, July 23.
Isolated showers or sprinkles are possible throughout the Heartland this morning.
By this afternoon, a slow moving cold front will bring scattered showers and storms into the region.
High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with feel like temperatures in the upper 90s.
There is a chance for more storms during the peak heat hours of the afternoon this weekend.
Sunday is looking drier and warmer.
More rain and storms are in the forecast next week.
- St. Louis County Police say a person of interest has been taken into custody after one person was killed and second was injured in a shooting inside the St. Louis Galleria Wednesday afternoon.
- Governor Mike Parson will be in Cape Girardeau today to discuss violent crime with community leaders and law enforcement.
- Governor JB Pritzker is warning he will reissue COVID-19 restrictions to parts of Illinois if the number of virus cases continue to rise.
- The Trump administration will pay Pfizer nearly $2 billion for a December delivery of 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine the pharmaceutical company is developing.
- A convent outside Detroit has faced devastating losses from the coronavirus. Thirteen sisters died from the disease, and 17 are still suffering its effects.
- Senate Republicans and the White House reached tentative agreement for more testing funds in the next COVID-19 relief package, but deep disagreements over the scope of the $1 trillion in federal aid remain ahead of Thursday’s expected roll out.
- Three arrests have been made arrests in connection to three people who were killed on their way to fish at a central Florida lake.
- The mayor of Portland, Oregon, was tear gassed by the U.S. government late Wednesday as he stood at a fence guarding a federal courthouse during another night of protest against the presence of federal agents sent by President Trump to quell unrest in the city.
- Police from New Jersey have arrested a former Starbucks employee for allegedly spitting in the drinks of officers who visited the coffee shop.
- Hostess is recalling several batches of its Raspberry Zingers amid concerns that the sweet treats may grow mold before the best-by date.
- A bizarre scene was caught on camera as a man smeared blood on several storefronts along a road in Florida.
- The folks who make Cheez-Its are out with a new pairing just in time for National Wine and Cheese Day.
