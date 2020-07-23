U.S. Military Right to Carry Act legislation introduced to Congress

”The brave men and women of the United States military should not face any discrimination when it comes to their concealed carry permits,” said Congressman Smith. “If a member of the U.S. Armed Forces holds a concealed carry permit, they should be able to renew that permit by mail or be treated as a resident of the state in which they are stationed. My bill is a critical step in ensuring the constitutional rights of our military members are protected regardless of where they’re stationed, allowing them to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”