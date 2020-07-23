U.S. Military Right to Carry Act legislation introduced to Congress

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The U.S. Military Right to Carry Act was introduced to both the House of Representatives and the Senate on July, 23.
The bill would:
- Provide active duty service members the option to renew concealed-carry weapon licenses by mail in their state of residency
- Require state governments to implement a law to consider active duty service members as residents of the state for purposes of issuing a permit to carry a concealed firearm in that state.
- Encourage states to permit members of the Armed Forces who are outside of the State under orders to renew a permit to carry a concealed firearm through the mail, and for other purposes, by reducing their funding if they do not offer these options.
Currently, active service members must follow state laws regarding concealed carry.
Certain military personal can apply for a nationwide conceal carry under the Law Enforcement Officers Safety Act of 2004.
The U.S. Military Right to Carry Act would allow service members to renew their permits by mail and would require states to act as if all members of the military are state residents in issuing concealed carry permits.
Senator Hawley said, “The military men and women who serve our country shouldn’t face endless red tape in order to exercise their constitutional right to carry firearms and maintain their concealed carry licenses. I’m proud to stand up for our service members and for their Second Amendment rights with this legislation.”
”The brave men and women of the United States military should not face any discrimination when it comes to their concealed carry permits,” said Congressman Smith. “If a member of the U.S. Armed Forces holds a concealed carry permit, they should be able to renew that permit by mail or be treated as a resident of the state in which they are stationed. My bill is a critical step in ensuring the constitutional rights of our military members are protected regardless of where they’re stationed, allowing them to protect themselves, their families, and their communities.”
