U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urging people to stay safe in the water

LAKE WAPPAPELLO, Mo. (KFVS) - More and more people are skipping the pools and spending time at the lake, but now, the United States is up almost 50 percent in drownings since last year, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“It can save your life,” said Corporal Shayne Talburt, Missouri State Highway Patrol, talking about a life jacket.
“It’s going to keep you up above the water,” he said.
Talburt said there has been four drownings in the Troop E area this year.
“They’ve all been the lack of not having a personal flotation device or readily available where they can grab on to it once they started to struggle,” he said.
U.S. Army Corp of Engineers Park Ranger Andrew E. Jefferson Sr. said this year more adult males are drowning.
“That is really the target group the Corps of Engineers are looking at right now, for those over the age of 35 because for some reason they just can’t get it through their heads the importance of wearing a coast guard approved life jacket,” he said.
One family at the Lake said safety is always on their mind.
“Mostly we just have our kids wear life jackets and we keep a close eye on them,” said Dane Bellamy.
Bellamy said they spend more time near the beach, but when they are boating they have their life jackets close by.
“Near yeah, not on, but near,” he said.
Jefferson said if you see someone drowning remember: reach, row, throw but don’t go.
“Reach something out to a person like a limb or if you have pants on take them off, you got two legs pull them in. Throw something out to them that floats or run and get help,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.