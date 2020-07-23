Southern Seven Health Department reports 12 new cases of COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) -The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
There are two new cases in Alexander County, five new cases in Johnson County, three new cases in Massac County, and two new cases in Union County.
S7HD also reported four new recovered cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
Currently, there are 270 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 454 cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
There have been 18 deaths reported by S7HD in the region since the start of the pandemic.
