9 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported nine new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 23.
The new cases include: three females in their teens, a female in her 30s, a female in her 40s, two men in their 40s, a male in his 60s and a female in her 70s. They are in quarantine and working with the health department.
This brings the total number of positive cases to 79.
Of the 79 cases, 16 are active, 62 have been released from isolation and there has been one death.
According to the health department, Perry County has had 2,516 negative test results.
