1,624 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,624 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Thursday, July 23, including 20 additional deaths.
The health department reported a total of 166,925 cases, including 7,367 deaths in the state.
As of Wednesday night, 1,473 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 309 patients were in the ICU and 135 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 2,388,193 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
