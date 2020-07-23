Lone Oak, Ky. woman accused of child abuse

LONE OAK, Ky. (KFVS) - A woman is accused of shaking a 9-month-old child she was watching until the child became unresponsive.
Melany Mohundro, 47, was arrested and charged with one count of criminal abuse 1st (child 12 or under).
According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, on the evening of July 19, deputies responded to a home in the 700 block of Bleach Road for a 911 call about a baby unresponsive and barely breathing. The child was rushed to an area hospital before being airlifted to an area pediatric trauma center.
Deputies said doctors found evidence of child abuse. They determined the child had been shake violently, which led to medical distress.
Mohundro was arrested on July 23 with the help of the Paducah Police Department.
According to deputies, she was watching the child and became frustrated with the child for crying. She allegedly shook the child, causing the child to become unresponsive.
