Lane closures begin on Shawneetown Bridge

UNION COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A bridge project could slow down travelers heading into or out of western Kentucky and southern Illinois the next two weeks.
Beginning Thursday, July 23 there will be lane closures for pier marking updates on the Shawneetown Bridge in Union County, Ky. on KY 56.
Lane closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
The work is expected to take approximately two weeks.
The Shawneetown Bridge carries KY 56 and Ill. Rte. 1 traffic over the Ohio River by connecting Old Shawneetown, Ill., to rural Union County, Ky.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.