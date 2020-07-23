Ky. launches new program for young people moving from foster care

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department for Community Based Services launched a new program to help young people who reach adulthood in foster care.
Youth Villages, a national nonprofit organization, is offering the LifeSet program to young people between the ages of 17 and 21 who are transitioning from foster care in Lexington, Louisville and their surrounding counties.
CHFS Secretary Eric Friedlander said many foster youth have experienced multiple adversities, but additional support like LifeSet can make a difference.
“We are mindful of the trauma these youth have experienced, and we know it can amplify stressors of adulthood,” Friedlander said. “LifeSet can be part of a solid support system that gives them what they need to succeed. This support is not only reassuring, it can be life-changing.”
Currently, youth living in these 25 counties are eligible for LifeSet services: Bath, Boyle, Bullitt, Bourbon, Clark, Estill, Fayette, Garrard, Hardin, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Lincoln, Madison, Meade, Mercer, Montgomery, Nelson, Oldham, Powell, Rockcastle, Scott, Shelby, Spencer and Woodford.
In addition to Kentucky, Youth Villages provides LifeSet through direct services in Georgia, Massachusetts, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon and Tennessee and through partnerships in New York, Pennsylvania, Washington, Connecticut, Illinois and the District of Columbia.
