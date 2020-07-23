Isolated storms chances for the next few days

Mainly calm and sticky overnight. Lows will only drop into the 70s for most of the area, a few upper 60s possible in our northern counties. Highs on Friday will top out in the lower 90s. Our northern counties may feel a little relief in dew points tomorrow, meaning your heat index won’t be quite as high. Northern counties will feel more like the mid 90s while areas in our southern half of the Heartland will feel more like 100 degrees. There is a chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening, best chances will be in the southern half of the Heartland. The weekend looks hot and humid, with a small chance of an isolated storm.