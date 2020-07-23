Head-on crash closes Hwy. 25 between Gordonville, Jackson, Mo.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Highway 25 is closed in both directions between Gordonville and Jackson in Cape Girardeau County due to a head-on crash.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper, four people were seriously injured in the crash Thursday morning, July 23.
Two cars hit head-on.
There were two occupants in each vehicle.
All four have been rushed to local hospitals.
Just before 5:30 a.m., emergency crews had drivers traveling from Cape Girardeau turning around at County Road 316 due to the crash on Hwy. 25.
Along with ambulance crews and MSHP trooper, fire crews from Cape Girardeau and Gordonville and deputies with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash.
