Group donates gift bags to Cape Girardeau police officers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A group of citizens thanked Cape Girardeau police for the work they do with gift bags.
The donated bags contained snacks and gift cards to area businesses. They went to all uniformed officers.
Police Chief Wes Blair said his department appreciated the gesture.
“The fact that people still care about you and do still want you here...You see on the national level, the defund the police and those kind of things, it takes a toll on an officer,” Chief Blair said. “To have members of our community come out in such a big way and support our officers, it’s phenomenal. I think our officers are going to really appreciate that.”
The total cost of the donations added up to about $11,000.
The group also planned on donating 24 gift bags to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.