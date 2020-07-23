Graves County COVID-19 cases increase to 420

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Health Department today announced 420 total confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county, an increase of eight.
“Thank you to all who are being so conscious about protecting others from this virus.” said Kathy Gifford, Nurse Supervisor for the local health department.
“Yes, it has been a long time since March when this started. Our community has been through so much in a short time period. That just shows the amount of strength and endurance of those in our community.” commented Noel Coplen, Director of the local health department.
