Governor Mike Parson says “ Violent crime is issue we need to address”

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Governor Mike Parson said,”we got to make sure people feel safe and they’re not living in fear that they can’t go places.”
That’s why Governor Mike Parson wants to make the prevention of violent crime a top priority.
He gave this recent example from Kansas City, ”There was lady pushing a baby in the streets of Kansas who loss her life to violet crime we have to address this issue and I think this is all important to why I’m calling the legislators back.”
Parson said the special session will look to amend state statutes related to violent crime. One of those provisions would create a pretrial witness protection fund.
‘We’ve heard it a long time on the federal level, but we’ve never been able to implement it on a state level. Especially on the local level, since it costs to run one of those programs,” he said.
Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox said one of the most important aspects would be the use of witness statements in court. Fox points to the shooting death of 15 year old Madison Robinson, where criminal charges had to be dropped because the prosecutor says witnesses refused to cooperate.
“And that’s big. We’ve had cases and there’s a case right now in Cape Girardeau that people are there protesting about and this is the case,” he said.
During the stop, Parson also commended the use of federal law enforcement officers in Kansas City.
“So I’m thankful the president sent them, we were well aware that the FBI agents were coming. Again anything we can do at the federal level, the state level to fight violent crime is we need that right now.”
