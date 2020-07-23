Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 23.
During his briefing on Wednesday, Gov. Beshear announced Kentucky will close out the 2020 fiscal year without a shortfall, despite the challenges of the pandemic.
The governor said the official numbers for fiscal year 2020 will show a surplus, which is a marked improvement from May 22, when a revised revenue estimate expected a shortfall of $457 million.
He also stressed the state’s economy will rely on Kentuckians adhering to COVID-19 guidelines.
Beshear said recent report by Goldman Sachs showed that wearing a mask would save 5 percent of Kentucky’s Gross State Product, a total of more than $10 billion.
Currently, 24,540 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky, including 677 deaths and at least 7,000 recoveries.
