Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 temporarily closes office

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (KFVS) - The Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 is temporarily closing their office due to possible COVID-19 exposure.
The district said in a release, “Out of an abundance of caution after consulting with health professionals, the District’s Administrative Service Center is temporarily closed at this time. We are tracking COVID-19 cases and working through protocols and guidance so that we can respond properly. Staff that were in closest contact will remain isolated at this time.”
Those that need to contact them should call (618) 937-2421 and leave a message.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.