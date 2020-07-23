Frankfort Community Unit School Dist. closes office temporarily

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Out of an abundance of caution, the Frankfort Community Unit School District #168 closed its office temporarily.
According to Superintendent of Schools Matt Donkin, they are tracking COVID-19 cases and working through protocols and guidance so they can respond properly.
He said staff that were in closest contact will remain isolated at this time.
If you have regular business, you can contact them at 618-937-2421 and leave a message.
Donkin said the district will continue to work through this as they prepare to educate students and keep them and the staff safe through the 2020-2021 school year.
