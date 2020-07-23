First Alert: Scattered afternoon showers, storms

(KFVS) - Isolated showers or sprinkles are possible throughout the Heartland this morning.
By this afternoon, a slow moving cold front will bring scattered showers and storms into the region.
High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, with feel like temperatures in the upper 90s.
There is a chance for more storms during the peak heat hours of the afternoon this weekend.
Sunday is looking drier and warmer.
More rain and storms are in the forecast next week.
