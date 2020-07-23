Drizzle and Muggy this Morning

An isolated shower or sprinkles can occur this morning with cloud cover over the Heartland. Temperatures in the 70s and muggy. Partly cloudy skies today with scattered showers and storms along a cold front that will slowly move into the Heartland by the afternoon. High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with feel like temps in the upper 90s.
This weekend there can be storms in the peak heat hours of the afternoon, but it is looking drier Sunday and warmer. Next week we will be tracking more rain and storms in the forecast.
-Lisa
