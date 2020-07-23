2020 Bright Flight Scholarships reduced nearly by half

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bright Flight scholarship funds in Missouri was reduced by half.
The General Assembly appropriated $20.1 million in Bright Flight funds for fiscal year 2021, but based on current economic conditions, about $6.5 million of those funds were restricted.
According to Ann Hayes, director of communications at Southeast Missouri State University, they received notification from the state last week that the Bright Flight award would be reduced from $3,000 in 2019 to $1,800 in 2020.
She said this was a statewide issue, so the dollar amount is the same no matter what school a student attends in Missouri. The amount is subject to change based on state revenues, and the state may consider a mid-year increase if restricted funds are released.
In 2019, Southeast has about 120 Bright Flight students.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.