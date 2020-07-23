1 boater dead, another missing on Ohio River below Smithland Locks and Dam

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews are searching for a missing boater on the Ohio River.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating.
According to spokesman Kevin Kelly, one man is dead and another is missing after the boat they were on in the Ohio River overturned around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23. This was below Smithland Locks and Dam.
Kelly said witnesses told them the men were fishing below the dam when one of the gates raised. The increased current initially pulled the boat toward the dam, pinning the bow against the structure.
They said the person operating the boat tried to back away from the dam but was unsuccessful. The boat then reapproached the dam and flipped, causing both men to fall into the water.
The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has three officers on scene assisting with the search. Emergency responders from Livingston County and McCracken County are also involved in the search.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.