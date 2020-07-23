Bi-County Health Department reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.
In Franklin County there are five new cases, and in Williamson County there are six new cases.
To date, there have been a total of 227 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 86 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.
Of the positive cases, 150 have recovered in Williamson County and 45 have recovered in Franklin County.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.