Bi-County Health Department reports 11 new COVID-19 cases
Novel coronavirus (Source: CDC)
By Ashley Smith | July 23, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT - Updated July 23 at 4:54 PM

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Franklin County there are five new cases, and in Williamson County there are six new cases.

To date, there have been a total of 227 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 86 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County, including 4 deaths in Williamson County related to COVID-19.

Of the positive cases, 150 have recovered in Williamson County and 45 have recovered in Franklin County.

