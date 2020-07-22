Youth fall soccer league open for registration

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is offering the Fall Youth Soccer League.
The league plays during September and October.
Children who are at least 4 years of age to eight graders have the chance to learn and participate in the game of soccer.
The Kindergarten to eighth grade teams will have an eight game schedule.
PreK teams will play four to five games.
Games will be played on Monday through Thursday and Saturdays at the Shawnee Park Sports Complex.
Individual registration is $55 for kindergarten thru eighth and $35 for PreK.
Registration deadline is July 31, 2020.
Registrations are accepted at the A. C. Brase Arena or you may register online at //cityofcape.org/soccer.
For further information contact Tessa at 573-339-6736 or tbollinger@cityofcape.org.
