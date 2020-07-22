What you need to know July 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 22.
Most of the Heartland will be partly cloudy and dry this morning, but isolated sprinkles or a shower are possible in southern Illinois and northern counties in Missouri.
Clouds will increase throughout the afternoon along with chances for scattered showers and storms.
Storms will likely produce gusty winds and heavy rain. which could lead to flash flooding.
High temps will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. Feel like temps may be a bit cooler in the mid 90s.
Scattered rain and storm chances stick around every day this week.
Temperatures will slightly increase over the weekend.
- A tsunami warning was issued for Alaska after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit late Tuesday night.
- The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad is asking for the community’s help identifying three suspects wanted in connection with a homicide investigation in Cape Girardeau.
- A Heartland sheriff’s office credits neighbors for saving an 80-year-old woman who was being sexually assaulted.
- The White House is threatening to veto a massive defense policy bill over a provision that would rename military bases such as Fort Bragg that are named after Confederate officers.
- Visitors are now allowed at both Cape Girardeau hospitals, with restrictions in place.
- For-profit colleges received more than $1 billion from the CARES Act, money that was intended to help at-need institutions and students.
- President Trump warned on Tuesday that the “nasty horrible'” coronavirus will get worse in the U.S. before it gets better.
- New research suggests that antibodies the immune system makes to fight the new coronavirus may only last a few months in people with mild illness, but that doesn’t mean protection also is gone or that it won’t be possible to develop an effective vaccine.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease expert, will throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the first game of Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed regular season.
- Walmart will close its namesake stores and Sam’s Clubs on Thanksgiving Day this year, saying that it wants to have its employees spend time with their families during the coronavirus.
- Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have reversed course, as the discount retailers will no longer require customers to wear masks while shopping.
